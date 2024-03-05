NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, New York Rangers, and the Washington Capitals

One Seattle Kraken forward could stay and one could be on the move

Pierre LeBrun: The Seattle Kraken had some talks with the agent, Pat Brisson, for Alex Wennberg about a possible contract extension but the decision has been made by the team to trade him.

Darren Dreger: The Kraken would like to sign Jordan Eberle to a contract extension and he’s interested in staying.

Arthur Staple: If the Rangers are in on Wennberg, maybe they could get a third-team involved to retain some salary to get his cap hit down to $1.125 million. They could send a second-round pick and a prospect to Seattle and a fourth- or fifth-round pick to the third team.

Could the New York Rangers be interested in a couple of Buffalo Sabres?

Kyle Hall: There has been plenty of speculation linking the New York Rangers to Anaheim Ducks forwards Frank Vatrano and Adam Henrique but don’t count out a trade package involving Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo and defenseman Erik Johnson.

Forward should be a priority for the New York Rangers but a Dman with size could be on their radar

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Wrote on the weekend that it appears that the New York Rangers have stabilized their blue line and it doesn’t appear that they need a top-six defenseman.

But had two league sources who read the article who said that they wouldn’t be surprised if the Rangers added a six or seventh defenseman that has some size.

Still think that adding a center/right winger is more of a priority. Teams like to add some extra muscle for the playoffs.

The Washington Capitals won’t be dumping a lot of players but they have some options

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said he’s not going to start dumping a bunch of players but they will be focusing on the future.

Capitals have pending UFAs in Anthony Mantha, Joel Edmundson, Max Pacioretty and Nicolas Aube-Kubel.

When asked about players with term, MacLellan said “I guess I’m always open.”

Center Nic Dowd has been linked to the Edmonton Oilers and a few other teams. The Oilers may have interest in Anthony Mantha as well, but can they afford him?

Pacioretty has a full no-movement clause but may be willing to go to a contender.

Defenseman Nick Jensen has been linked to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren would get some interest but they may want to keep him.