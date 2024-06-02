NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and Boston Bruins

Don’t Expect Leon Draisaitl to Leave the Oilers

Scott Maxwell of the Daily Faceoff: Maxwell writes Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl is having another remarkable playoff run. Draisaitl is one of the leaders in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in terms of points.

Next season, Draisaitl enters the final year of his eight-year deal, which carries an $8.5 million AAV. You can expect Draisaitl to get a significant pay raise for his next contract.

However, as Maxwell documents through Daily Faceoff Live with Frank Servalli and Tyler Yaremchuk, there is no reason to believe that Draisaitl is going anywhere. Especially if the Oilers do not win a Stanley Cup, there could be a case made for Draisatil to leave if they had already won.

But the bigger question for the Oilers is what the pay raise will be for Draisatil. Not to mention Evan Bouchard, who is also having a fantastic playoff. There is only so much money to go around.

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Larkin writes that the goalie market will be interesting this offseason. Several goaltenders who have been starters in the league, including Boston Bruins netminder Linus Ullmark, will take center stage.

It will be hard for the Bruins to keep both Jeremy Swayman, an RFA who is due a pay raise, and Linus Ullmark. With the Bruins up against the salary cap, it does not make sense.

So where could Ullmark end up? The key is Ullmark controls where he goes with a modified 16-team no-trade clause that becomes a 15-team trade clause on July 1st. Larkin lists four possibilities.

First, the Colorado Avalanche. It makes sense because of Alexander Georgiev. It is an area of need for the Avalanche and why the Avs got eliminated early the last two years in the playoffs.

Second, Los Angeles Kings. We know the Kings made a play for Ullmark, but he blocked the deal because he wanted to stay in Boston to win. The Kings need goaltending for long-term success. However, it will take some convincing and a high package from the Kings that could be centered around Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Third, New Jersey Devils. The Devils need a goaltender. The whole league knows it. Their GM and President Tom Fitzgerald said they were going “big-game hunting.” Ullmark is an option, but it will come down to the package and whether the Devils are on his no-trade list.

Fourth, Ottawa Senators. The Senators also need goaltending—another team with a young core. Goaltending has been an issue for the last two seasons. Joonas Korpisalo was signed as the guy but could not finish the job. This is a spot where Ullmark could be the guy again. However, does he want to go there.