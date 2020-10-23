NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and Five Potential Landing Spots For Mike Hoffman

Extension coming for Nugent-Hopkins and is Bowey an option on the blue line?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Though it was suggested on an American radio show that Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland may be “done” for the offseason, doesn’t believe that is the case.

The Oilers will have around $23 million coming off their salary cap next season, and there are indications that they are pursuing a contract extension for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

The Oilers should look at defenseman Madison Bowey for added depth on the right side. Holland had Bowey when he was with the Red Wings. With Oscar Klefbom headed to the LTIR, it would give them enough room to sign Bowey and to re-sign Ethan Bear.

Where could Mike Hoffman end up?

Sportsnet: With Taylor Hall signing a one-year, $8 million deal with the Buffalo Sabres, and Evgenii Dadonov signing for three years at $5 million per, Mike Hoffman could end up somewhere between the two.

Some teams like the Vancouver Canucks may need to move out money first to be able to fit in Hoffman.

Looking at five teams that could be a fit for Hoffman.

Nashville Predators – They have almost $13 million in cap space and Elliotte Friedman has reported that they are interested. Hoffman played with Matt Duchene with the Senators back in 2017-18.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Have just under $13 million space but have Pierre-Luc Dubois to be re-signed. He could be their first-line left wingers alongside Dubois.

New Jersey Devils – The Devils have plenty of salary cap room to add Hoffman, and he might be nice fit alongside Nico Hischier. The Devils aren’t really in a contending situation this season though.

Boston Bruins – May not have a lot of cap space but they do have some after the departure of Torey Krug. The Bruins were in on Taylor Hall, so they are looking for some scoring help.

Carolina Hurricanes – Friedman has said the Hurricanes are looking for a scorer but would need to move out some salary. Hoffman could be a nice fit on their second-line with Jordan Staal or Vincent Trocheck.