NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins To Resume Extension Talks

Ryan Rishaug: It is sounding like the Edmonton Oilers and pending unrestricted free agent forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will resume extension talks in the next few days.

When the sides were talking earlier, they were some back and forth on a long-term deal in the $6 to $6.5 million range.

Ryan Rishaug: Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the weekend when asked about his contract situation and playing through the uncertainty of being a pending unrestricted free agent.

“Well this year we are playing every second day, we’re either playing or practicing usually, so it’s a lot easier to strictly focus on hockey. Obviously, it’s there in the back of my mind a little be, but for the most part, I’ve been able to focus just on the game. Make sure I’m trying to play my best every night and not worry about the outside stuff going on.”

When asked if it weighs on him a bit knowing that he’s been with the organization for so long and that has said he wants to stay.

“I’m mean, it’s like I said, and you kind of said it, you have to compartmentalize it. You have to find a way to just put it aside right now. It’s my 10th year here. The goal has always been to stay here in Edmonton. I’ve loved my time here so far. So, nothing but good things from here. I have to focus on my game right now. Games are coming every second day. We have a huge, we have a tough couple two to three weeks coming up here. Couple of big road trips. Important road trips. So obviously, that is my main focus and that is what I’ll be dialed in on coming down here.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription