NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Arizona Coyotes

The Edmonton Oilers took a long look at Sean Walker

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Go for a Beer and Explain Your Feelings episode on the Edmonton Oilers deciding to pass on Sean Walker at the trade deadline.

Marek: “Should shout out Sean Walker. Two goals in that, that game on Saturday.

Friedman: “Yes.”

Marek: “Okay.

Friedman: “Edmonton took a long look at Walker. Edmonton took a look…”

Marek: “They did.”

Friedman: “… at Walker and ultimately decided not to do it. And Colorado got him.

Marek: “They did. Two goals later, Colorado beats the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.”

Some pending Edmonton Oilers RFAs who will be back and those who may not

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Edmonton Oilers pending RFAs who are locks to return to those who could be gone.

Locks to return – Dylan Holloway, James Hamblin, and Olivier Rodrigue.

Likely to return – Carter Savoie and Cam Dineen.

Possibly gone – Philip Broberg: The Oilers have three left-handed NHL defensemen under contract for at least two more years. He could be moved this offseason for a right-handed defenseman. The Oilers could keep his lower cap hit and move a veteran.

Raphael Lavoie: He has size at 6′ 4″ and is a pure goal scorer. Seems like an ideal fit for the Oilers but has only seen seven NHL games in four pro seasons.

Noel Hoeffenmayer and Ryan Fanti are two others that will possibly not be back.

If the Arizona Coyotes relocate, there will be another team in Arizona

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts said that NHL wants a team in Arizona regardless if it’s the Coyotes or another team.

“Arizona has made it very clear. They want to keep the team there. In a perfect world the league wants the team kept there. The league wants to have a team in Arizona. I’ve said it a billion times on this podcast. If they leave, they’re coming back but they prefer not to leave.

In a perfect world, Arizona stays an NHL market. It’s a big market. It’s a good market, in the right area. They wanted to stay there.