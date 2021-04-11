NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Calgary Flames Ahead of the Trade Deadline

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston when asked what is going on with the third-place Edmonton Oilers ahead of the trade deadline.

“Well, based on what Ken Holland told the reporters , it certainly sounds like he’s more of a bargain shopper than a big game hunting at this time of year. I think that’s reflected. I think a defenseman is on his wish list here. They were in on talks on Patrik Nemeth before he was moved to Colorado on Friday night. I think someone like Michael Del Zotto, who Ron mentioned went to St. Louis for their Cup run, could make some sense for Edmonton.

So, I think that’s sort of likely the shopping they are going to do. They’ve traded picks in the past and don’t want to give up too many here. But I’ll add a small caveat and that is Taylor Hall, is the biggest name right now on our trade board.

The closer it gets to the deadline, I think it could potentially bring more teams into the Hall talks because so far no one has stepped up and met Buffalo price for this player. Just given the history with Taylor Hall, I wonder if the price does drop, if that might something that lures Ken Holland maybe to shop a little more aggressively.”