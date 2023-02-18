NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Edmonton Oilers continue to have their hands in everything

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: Spector writes the players on the Oilers constantly hear the trade rumors going around and really are not bothered by them. One thing is for sure the Oilers want to add to this roster at the deadline.

However, general manager Ken Holland and the Oilers like most teams are cap strapped. The problem the Oilers are running into is teams retaining money for any move they make.

NHL Rumors: Is Erik Karlsson A Realistic Option For The Edmonton Oilers?

As Spector notes if the Oilers trade for a player like Ryan O’Reilly or Patrick Kane or Sam Lafferty should not be a problem for a team to retain 50 percent of the contract.

Unlike the issue with Erik Karlsson of the Sharks, where they do not want to retain that much. In that scenario, the Oilers have to move money in and out to make it work. Most likely Jesse Puljujarvi is part of any trade. And what about Jakob Chychrun, well the Coyotes don’t want to retain any money, so that would be an issue for Edmonton.

It really comes down to what the general manager wants to do and what position is a greater need defence or forward.

Three potential trade targets for the Carolina Hurricanes

Cory Lavalette The Athletic: The Carolina Hurricanes aren’t looking to spend a big price for a rental or giving a big extension for Timo Meier.

“There might be guys that people aren’t thinking about at this time when you’re willing to give up some good assets to get a player with some term left,” Hurricanes GM Don Waddell told “The Athletic Hockey Show.” “We all know the usual names that are out there, but we may try to look at some other players and entice teams with draft picks and prospects.”

The Hurricanes have draft picks as assets, as well as prospects in Jack Drury, Jamieson Rees, Vasily Ponomarev and Anttoni Honka.

NHL Rumors: Who could be interested in Brock Boeser? Just media speculation for Andrew Peeke

When looking at team needs and players with term three potential trade targets are.

Travis Konecny – right wing – Philadelphia Flyers – $5.5 million through 2024-25.

Jordan Greenway – left wing – Minnesota Wild – $3 million through 2024-25.

Lawson Crouse – right wing – Arizona Coyotes – $4.3 million through 2026-27.