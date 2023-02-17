NHL Rumors: Who could be interested in Brock Boeser? Just media speculation for Andrew Peeke

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Sekeres and Price show talking about Brock Boeser and who could be interested.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Sekeres: “Dregs, want to ask you about a couple guys who are on the TSN trade bait board. Just with term left. The type of profiles that Rutherford talked about a couple of weeks ago.

Jordan Greenway, the big winger in Minnesota who seems to be on the outs with management or the coaching staff, and Andrew Peeke, the right-shot defenseman in Columbus.

These are guys with term. These are guys under 26 years old. Have you heard those sorts of players connected to the Canucks at all?”

Dreger: “Well, I haven’t but if you can visualize a Brock Boeser trade to Minnesota Wild, it has to be for something like that, right? As part of the element.

Now, my Wild sources tell me, I asked specific to Brock Boeser, whether it was too hard and the message I got back was, ‘Yep. Too hard.’

Again, maybe that changes here right? There’s still a fair bit time between now and the trade deadline. But then you have to look at some of the other teams that we believe should have interest in Boeser and look at Calgary.

Some want to suggest Boston, but I think Boston might be more focused on a defenseman either (Vladislav) Gavrikov, or hey, they could land Jake Chychrun as well. Don Sweeney is one of those general managers who likes to do his business somewhat under the radar.

Peeke, I have not heard other than in media speculation. But not different than a team like the St. Louis Blues. Columbus is in a different stratosphere because of how poorly things have gone this year.

They’re still comfortably in the (Connor) Bedard sweepstakes. How can you now have a conversation about Peeke or just about anyone else? I feel like you have to.