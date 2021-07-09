NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks

No immediate buyout for the Oilers

Mark Spector: Don’t expect the Edmonton Oilers to buy anyone out immediately. It doesn’t make a lot of sense for them to do so before the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.

Do believe that forward James Neal will be bought out or traded sometime later this month.

Blackhawk not expected to by anyone out

Scott Powers: Source saying the Blackhawks don’t have any current plans to buy someone out.

On if the Oilers and Blackhawks are getting any closer on a Keith trade

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if the Edmonton Oilers and Chicago Blackhawks are getting any closer to a Duncan Keith trade.

“Still back and forth between Ken Holland, general manager of the Edmonton Oilers and Stan Bowman, the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks. There’s still mutual interest though in getting something done. So the dialogue is ongoing. I mean, which young defenseman from the Edmonton Oilers needs to be included in going back to the Chicago Blackhawks. Is there overall a match. They need to continue to consider this. But what seems to be apparent in this is that Stan Bowman and the Chicago Blackhawks want to do right by Duncan Keith but he’s looking for quality in return. So there’s still work to get done.”

Jim Matheson: “Oilers aren’t giving up any A prospects in any possible Keith deal so take a deep breath folks. If you happen to run into McDavid or Draisaitl or Nurse they are likely pumped. Fans don’t always realize the currency players who have won multiple times have on young stars.”

Jim Matheson: “Whether Oilers get Hawks to eat salary or take back somebody like Turris, Oilers shouldn’t be paying Keith more than $3m to $3.5 mil on the cap this upcoming season to be 2nd pairing D”