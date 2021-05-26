NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Tippett year-to-year … Nugent-Hopkins and Larsson want to stay in Edmonton

David Pagnotta: Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett will be entering the final year of his deal next season: “At my age, I’m going to go year-to-year… I’m not worried about that. I’m going year-to-year in my life right now.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Tippett said he’s already spoken with GM Ken Holland. Don’t expect a contract extension.

David Pagnotta: Pending UFA forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on his future: “I think I’ve said it from the start. I love being an Oiler, I always have. My goal is to stay an Oiler. Right now, it’s not really in my mind. I got a lot more in my head than that. It’s tough to kind of think about that. But I think I’ve said it from Day 1.”

Ryan Rishaug: Oilers pending UFA defenseman Adam Larsson said he loves it in Edmonton and would love to stay. There haven’t been much talks over the past month, which is not surprising given playoff time. expects talk to restart soon and the sides to reach a deal.

Korpisalo or Merzlikins?

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: One of the Columbus Blues Jackets biggest offseason decisions will be which goaltender to trade – Joonas Korpisalo or Elvis Merzlikins.

“It’s hard to say what the market will look like,” Kekalainen said. “If there’s a huge difference (in the trade return), and we don’t think the difference between the goaltenders is as big as the difference in the market, then that could steer us one way or the other way. “We think both of them are good. I have to listen to the goalie experts. I have to listen to my gut feeling about the upside of the guys and their character and drive and battle level. They’re two completely different personalities.”

Last offseason if the goalie market had been better they would have made the move then. GM Jarmo Kekalainen had been looking for a first-round pick for either and didn’t plan on moving either for sake of moving them.

There are quite a few free agent goaltenders this offseaon – Linus Ullmark, Petr Mrazek, Philipp Grubauer, Chris Driedger, Tuukka Rask, Frederik Andersen, Devan Dubnyk, Jonathan Bernier and Mike.

Korpisalo carries a $2.8 million cap hit with a $3.4 million salary. Merzlikins carries a $4 million cap hit with a $5 million salary.