NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Dallas Stars

Oilers GM doesn’t have a history or early season trades but a look at some potential Oilers targets

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Through this portion of an NHL season. Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland doesn’t have a history of making trades this early.

Holland usually waits to be active at the trade deadline if they have position that needs filling and if they are in contention. When he’s ready to make a moMve, he’s usually one of the more aggressive GM.

Goaltender Mike Smith had an injury setback gives some a cause for concern.

If the Oilers turn to the trade market at some point for a goaltender, options could include Thomas Greiss (Detroit), Jonathan Bernier (New Jersey), Marc-Andre Fluery (Chicago), Anton Khudobin (Dallas), and Braden Holtby (Dallas).

Potential current/former Detroit Red Wings trade targets could include Danny DeKeyser (Detroit) , Dennis Cholowski (Washington) and Luke Glendening (Dallas).

Stars move assistant coach off the bench and clear a little salary cap room

Sportsnet: The Dallas Stars have been struggling to start the season. Ownership is expecting the playoffs. was their first regulation win of the season.

Jeff Marek said they had a players only meeting earlier this week and head coach Rick Bowness said they know what is wrong and will fix it.

“Now John Stevens, for the first time since he joined the Dallas Stars as assistant coach, is not on the bench. He’s been sent to coach upstairs. A couple of days ago, (GM) Jim Nill waived Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero, and sent Thomas Harley back to AHL Texas, so they freed up some cap space.”

Ron McLean asked Marek what he felt was going on?