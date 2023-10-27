NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Dallas Stars

The Edmonton Oilers won’t change their direction

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (Mailbag) Leon Draisaitl is under contract for another season, Connor McDavid two. They aren’t moving from either regardless of how this season goes. Rosen writes:

“The only way I see either or both going anywhere is if the Oilers decide to go in a completely different direction, but with these two superstars in their prime why in the world would they do that?

Jeff Jackson, McDavid’s former agent, was hired as Edmonton’s CEO of hockey operations Aug. 3. He wasn’t hired to rebuild without McDavid or Draisaitl. He was hired to win the Stanley Cup. The Oilers will continue to build and retool around them until they get it right. That could be this season. It could be next season.”

The Dallas Stars would need to move salary if they want to add Patrick Kane

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Dallas Stars are still believed to have some interest in UFA forward Patrick Kane. If they’re going to sign him, they’ll need to free up some cap space to fit him in. The Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche and at least two other teams are also interested.

The Sabres have over $4 million in cap space to work with and none of the above teams have that kind of cap room. Kane could be looking for $5 million or more. It’s not known what term Kane is looking for.

If the Stars are looking to clear room, forwards Mason Marchment ($4.5 million for two more years and a 10-team no-trade list) and Radek Faksa ($3.25 million with one year left and a five-team no-trade clause). Both players are pointless so far. Marchment’s name came up in the offseason. The Stars could have been seeing if there was any market for him.

Teams willing to take a contract with an asset. Third-party brokers could include the Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks, Philadelphia Flyers and Anaheim Ducks. Believe that each of those teams has talked to the Vancouver Canucks as a potential broker for a Conor Garland trade.