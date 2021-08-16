NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Dallas Stars

Oilers need for a depth Dman, and RFA Yamamoto

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Believe that the Edmonton Oilers will wait on any PTOs until closer to the start of training camp in September.

The Oilers still could use a No. 4 right-handed defenseman on a league-minimum deal. Someone that could maybe play in the AHL but handle some NHL minutes. Michael Stone could be one option, as well as Sami Vatanen. Vatanen would likely want/get more than $750,000.

RFA Kailer Yamamoto still needs to be re-signed. It’s not known yet if he can become a top-six winger. He only scored eight goals last season. Valeri Nichushkin’s deal with the Colorado Avalanche may be too high of a comparable (two years, $2.5 million per) and may more along the lines of Max Comtois‘ deal with the Ducks (two years at $2.04 million per). That said, thinks Yamamoto will come in under $2 million, guessing two years at $1.75 million per.

An interesting year ahead of the Stars – goaltending, Klingberg and some pending UFAs

Mike Heika of NHL.com: (mailbag) One of the questions surrounding the Dallas Stars this season will be if Ben Bishop is able to return at some point. If he does, they will then need to figure out how to deal with having three NHL goalies and their salary cap hits – Bishop, Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin.

The Stars and defenseman John Klingberg have been talking about a contract extension. The Stars would love to get something done but with the size of some of the contracts handed out to defensemen this season, including Miro Heiskanen‘s, it won’t be easy.

With Joe Pavelski, Alexander Radulov and Klingberg UFA after the season, and the Stars may wait to see how this year plays out. If they do well, Pavelski or Radulov should get a short-term deal. If the team doesn’t do well, they could look to get younger. The Stars have Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Ryan Suter signed, and Thomas Harley is close, so extending Klingberg is tricky.

Don’t believe the Stars are interested in trading any goaltender before the season. If Bishop is healthy enough to return as some point, they may need to look at the idea of trading someone.