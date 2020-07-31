NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Montreal Canadiens

Puljujarvi returning to the Oilers is a possibility

TSN: Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi has lessened his stance on never playing for the Oilers again.

“You can never say no,” Puljujarvi told Finnish news outlet Tampere Iltalehti. “I have grown and I see things a little differently. There’s now a different GM and head coach out there. Build a winning team in Edmonton. It may be possible that I will still be playing there.”

Puljujarvi on his most recent talks with GM Ken Holland and coach Dave Tippett.

“It was a good and constructive conference call. However, I will not go into the details. The call left a positive overall picture.”

Canadiens have the prospect depth to make some moves … Alzner and Canadiens waiting it out

Arpon Basu of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Montreal Canadiens have a deep prospect pool that can be used for future roster players as well as potential trade capital. Their prospects may not have “big star potential” but they have some players who should be really good NHL players.

With 14 2020 draft picks, doesn’t think GM Marc Bergevin would hesitate to trade one or some of his better prospects in a big trade.

The Montreal Canadiens have given Alexander Romanov, Karl Alzner‘s No. 27. Alzner’s days are numbered either by a trade or through a buyout. Alzner would like another shot at the NHL but knows he’ll have to let things play out.