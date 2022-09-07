NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Montreal Canadiens

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

The Oilers are one of the teams interested in Jake Virtanen

Zach Laing of Oilers Nation: Rick Dhaliwal on the Donnie and Dhali show said that the Edmonton Oilers are one of the multiple teams to have shown some interest in former Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen.

“All I was told was there’s a rumour about the Oilers, I do believe the Oilers are one of the teams in the mix. I think there’s four or five (teams).

“Jake Virtanen, the size, speed, he comes cheap. That’s why there’s four or five teams in on him.”

Other moves may be holding up a Kirby Dach announcement

Update: Montreal Canadiens: Kirby Dach has signed a four-year contract worth $13.45 million.

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: It appears that the Montreal Canadiens are closing in on re-signing RFA forward Kirby Dach.

Elliotte Friedman reported on his 32 Thoughts Podcast that he thinks it’s close, if not done already. The Canadiens may have some other deals that they are working on that could be delaying the Dach announcement.

“I also want to mention Kirby Dach. Eric Engels was on the radio in Montreal last week that he’d been looking into this,” said Friedman on the latest on extension talks between the Canadiens and Dach. “I think Dach is pretty far down the road, if not done. I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s a four-year deal somewhere around the $3.5M range. I think Montreal might be trying to do some things done before getting Dach officially done.”

If you include Dach, the Canadiens would have 16 forwards under contract, so it’s likely they are looking to move one.

GM Kent Hughes has mentioned recently that he’d like to add another defenseman.

According to sources, potential trade candidates include Christian Dvorak ($4.45 million), Mike Hoffman ($4.5 million) and Joel Armia ($3.4 million). Dvorak’s name appears to be generating the most interest.