NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the New York Islanders

The Edmonton Oilers will need to move out somebody

Jim Matheson: After the Kailer Yamamoto signing, the Edmonton Oilers will have to make a trade to become cap compliant.

Ryan McLeod will likely re-sign somewhere between $1 and $1.5 million.

Forward Warren Foegele is the most likely player to be moved. would not trade defenseman Tyson Barrie as he’s too valuable on the power play.

David Staple of the Edmonton Journal: With the Oilers now needing to move out someone to get under the salary cap, forwards Jesse Puljujarvi and Warren Foegele are the top two candidates. Defenseman Tyson Barrie would be next in line.

Cap Friendly: The Oilers now have a second buyout window that will open in days and will be open for 48 hours.

The player must have an AAV of $4 million or higher, and the player had to be on their reserve list at the trade deadline.

Cap Friendly: Oscar Klefbom and Mike Smith are LTIR eligible at $6.367 million total.

“Despite a common misconception, they can start the season above the ceiling. Barring a trade, to maximize relief they want to get above the cap as close to the LTIR players sum as possible ($6.367M). However, until McLeod is signed, their plan isn’t apparent”

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: If the New York Islanders sign UFA forward Nazem Kadri, it will likely come in around $7 million. Term is anyone’s guess.

Alexander Romanov could get at least $2 million on a bridge deal. Noah Dobson could get around $4 million. If the Islanders signed Kadri at $7 million, they’d be over the cap.

At the draft, the Islanders may not have been shopping Josh Bailey but have confirmed that they now are. He has two years left at $5 million. Teams that have the cap space and who might be interested are the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators. The Isles may have to add a sweetener.

Believe that Anthony Beauvillier ($4.15 cap hit) and Semyon Varlamov ($5 million) are staying.

Could the Islanders package RFA Kieffer Bellows with Bailey?

Trading Jean-Gabriel Pageau ($5 million for four years) is another option. Richard Panik would only save $250,000 if he remains buried in the AHL.