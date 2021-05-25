NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Keys to the offseason for the Edmonton Oilers

Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski: Taking a look a some of the offseason questions the Edmonton Oilers are facing.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – He’ll become an unrestricted free agent that plays in all situations for the Oilers. Both money and term will be interesting for the 27-year old forward.

Fix their back end – They have two pending UFA defenseman in Tyson Barrie and Adam Larsson. Barrie put up 48 points and could earn a big contract. It may not make sense for the Oilers as they have Evan Bouchard waiting. Re-signing Larsson makes more sense. Oscar Klefbom should return next season as well.

Soon-to-be 40-years old goaltender Mike Smith is a pending UFA. Mikko Koskinen has a year left at $4.5 and trade protection.

Be all-in – GM Ken Holland has said you can’t be all-in every year, but… Goaltending and depth put the Jets well ahead of the Oilers. The Oilers need more depth to help out Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Hamilton would be a nice fit for the Flyers

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia: Right-handed Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton could be the top free agent defenseman available this offseason if he’s not re-signed before the start of free agency.

Philadelphia Flyers fans would love the team to add the 27-year old defenseman. Hurricanes GM Don Waddell told TSNs Frank Seravalli that Hamilton wants to remain in Carolina and that they want to keep him.

The Flyers would likely be interested in Hamilton if he did become available. Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux will need new deals after next season so the Flyers would have to be careful how much they would offer for Hamilton.

The expansion draft and offseason trades could aid the Flyers in clearing some cap space.

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher has said they will need to get “creative” this offseason in trying to improve.