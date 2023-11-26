NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Will the Edmonton Oilers get desperate and overpay for a goalie?

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN OverDrive: “I’d be looking at Mackenzie Blackwood in San Jose, I’d be looking at every goalie option there is and I’m sure he (Holland) is..I feel a deal has to get done sooner than later in Edmonton.”

Mark Spector: “So, Edmonton is deep into the goalie market, but desperate. Teams know this, and prices are ridiculously high. Can Skinner hold the fort until someone offers a reasonable deal? If he can’t, is Holland forced to give up waay too much for a No. 2? That’s where we’re at.”

Will the Pittsburgh Penguins use some of their depth to help another area?

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Magnus Hellberg is back in the AHL but could be a trade chip for the Penguins as some teams are in the goalie market.

The Edmonton Oilers are one team looking at their options.

The Penguins have Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic and would need to have a third option in case of injury. To go along with Hellberg they have Garrett Sparks in the minors with prospect Joel Blomqvist getting the majority of AHL starts. So GM Kyle Dubas might be okay with moving Hellberg.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph could be another trade candidate, though there is no rush to move him. He’s currently on the IR.

The Penguins could use another top-six forward but they can’t afford one. They could use some offense in their bottom-six and some physicality or energy there too.

The Edmonton Oilers Are Not Only Team Needing Goaltending

There are some rival teams in the Metro division that could use some help in net, and maybe the Ottawa Senators in the Atlantic, but they’re in the wild-card hunt too.

The Oilers have been keeping an eye on the Montreal Canadiens of late. Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues is one goalie the Oilers have kicked tires on.