NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Oilers should try to trade Russell

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Brian Lawton predicted that the Edmonton Oilers will trade two of their top-four defensemen this offseason. thinks the Oilers will move the 33-year Kris Russell.

Russell only recorded 10 points in 55 games last season, but he can still help a team. He can still skate, block shots and kill penalties.

If the Oilers trade either Oscar Klefbom or Darnell Nurse to create more time for Caleb Jones, then Russell could stay and be on their third pair. They’d be better served to keep Klefbom and Nurse and move Russell.

Russell carries a $4 million salary cap hit but only $1.5 million in salary after his $1 million bonus has already been paid. If teams are looking to reduce salary, he’d be intriguing,

Russell has a 15-team trade list that he’s already submitted to the Oilers. He may not be interested in going to a team like the Florida Panthers or Ottawa Senators who could be looking to slash payroll. Would be interested in playing for the Ducks, Sharks, Predators, Jets or Flames?

A buyout may not save them much as they would then need to replace him with someone. He’d carry a $3 million cap hit this season and $500,000 next year if bought out.

Murray likely out, the Penguins are open to trading McCann, and Johnson likely staying

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: The Pittsburgh Penguins will be trading one of the goaltenders and from people inside the organization, Matt Murray appears on his way out. GM Jim Rutherford isn’t really interested in moving Tristan Jarry.

Multiple sources said the Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin asked about Jarry when the sides were discussing Jason Zucker.

The Penguins are willing to trade forward Jared McCann. They still like him, but maybe not as a No. 3 center. He may be better on left wing, a position they are already deep at.

Rutherford doesn’t appear to be interested in trading defenseman Jack Johnson. He has three years left on his deal for $3.25 million.