NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

McDavid wingman should be the Oilers main priority

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers main priority this offseason should be to find a veteran winger that can play with Connor McDavid. This will become even more important if they can’t re-sign Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. If RNH isn’t re-signed, they’ll need to find two left wingers.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will have cap concerns again this offseason. They have pending UFA wingers in Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow that could interest the Oilers. Buying out or convincing the Seattle Kraken to select Tyler Johnson would help their cap situation out.

Other Lightning trade candidates that might interest the Oilers include Ondrej Palat, Yanni Gourde and Alex Killorn.

The 30-year old Palat has one year left on his deal at $5 million.

The 29-year old Gourde has four years left at $5.17 million.

The 31-year old Killorn has two years left at $4.45 million.

Maple Leafs pending free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs will once again be looking for short-term deals on the free agent market this offseason.

“We kind of went with the one-year contracts last year. It is nice to have the contract slots to be able to be flexible. We also saw the market last year, and there will be similar opportunities this year,” Dubas said.

A look at their free agents.

Jason Spezza – Could come back on another one-year bargain deal. Dubas said he’ll talk to coach Sheldon Keefe about Spezza, and if he wants him back, they’ll try to sign him.

Zach Bogosian – If he’d take another one-year deal at $1 million, then definitely bring him back. The 30-year old may get a better free agent offer on the open market.

Alex Galchenyuk – Dubas has already said they’d be interested in bringing him back. If he’s looking for more money or a longer deal, he may have to look elsewhere.

Wayne Simmonds – Started the season strong but couldn’t get it going after he broke his wrist. He’ll likely move on.

Nick Foligno – When he was traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets, it was left open by both sides that he could return to Columbus. The Leafs like what he brings but won’t like the asking price.

Joe Thornton – He hasn’t decided if he’ll play next season.