NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Vancouver Canucks

Do the Oilers have a deal done with Ryan McLeod, targeting Evan Rodrigues on a PTO?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers have one RFA remaining, Ryan McLeod, and it’s possible he already has a deal in place. The Oilers may need to make a move first before making it official. Expect it to be around one year and $800,000.

Think the Oilers would still like to bring a veteran forward to training camp, likely on a PTO. There had been speculation that they would bring in Sam Gagner on a PTO but he signed a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets. Evan Rodrigues could be the guy the Oilers bring in.

J.T. Miller deal won’t impact a Bo Horvat extension

Rick Dhaliwal: Jim Rutherford on Bo Horvat‘s contract extension situation after the extension for J.T. Miller: “JT contract will not impact Bo, we would like to sign Bo.”

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now: Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat is scheduled to become a UFA after the season.

An eight-year contract extension would take him to 36 years old. Could the Canucks be able to sign him to a long-term deal between $6.25 and $6.5 million? That would be a raise from his $5.5 million.

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now: The Canucks have locked up J.T. Miller. It’s been assumed at that Canucks would then turn to Bo Horvat after.

Horvat’s agent Pat Morris said Thursday night that the sides have talked since the end of the season. Jim Rutherford has basically suggested a deal would eventually get done.

If/when the Canucks are able to extend Horvat, they’ll like need to move out some salary before the start of next season. Would the Canucks be able to get Oliver Ekman-Larsson to waive his no-movement clause?