NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Puljujarvi could make his way back to the Oilers

Tim Campbell of NHL.com: It’s sounding like Jesse Puljujarvi could be returning to the Edmonton Oilers this season. Oilers GM Ken Holland:

“I do have some optimism he will return to us for a variety of reasons. He’s a restricted free agent and can’t play in the NHL unless we or trade him, and I’m open to doing anything, but it’s got to make sense. So far, nothing has been offered that struck a deal. “I’ve been talking to his agent, Markus Lehto, over the summer, and I think I’ll have some better understanding where I’m going here as we head into next week with regards to the relationship or non-relationship with Jesse.”

Holland thinks Puljujarvi going over to Finland last year was good for him to help regain his confidence.

Golden Knights exploring options with Fleury

Tom Gullitti of NHL.com: The Vegas Golden Knights now have $12 million committed to two goaltenders – Robin Lehner at $5 million (five years) and Marc-Andre Fleury at $7 million (two-yeas). Fleury’s future now becomes a little hazy after the Robin Lehner signing.

“There’s more decisions to be made obviously now with Marc-Andre Fleury and Robin under contract,” Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said. “We’ve got different options that we’ll explore here before making our final decisions.”

The Golden Knights will be looking to trade Fleury. A buyout would be an option if they aren’t able to trade him, with retaining for the start of next season as a last resort.