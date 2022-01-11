NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Anderson, First-Round Pick, and the Need to be Young

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers don’t have a power forward in their top-six. Should they have interest in Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson? He’s currently injured and is in the second year of his seven-year deal at a $5.5 milliion salary cap hit.

Anderson does hold an eight-team no-trade clause, so he may not even be an option for the Oilers.

Would the Canadiens consider 2021 first-round pick Xavier Bourgault and another piece?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland had previously said that he was open to the idea of trading their 2022 first-round pick, but according to Elliotte Friedman on his 32-Thoughts podcast, that may no longer be the case.

The Oilers are already without their second, third, and fourth-round picks from the Dmitri Kulikov and Duncan Keith trades.

“The other thing I heard is that he was he was asked about his first rounder this week and he said, ‘No.’ That’s what I was told and the reason is they are not 16 and five any more, they are on a stretch where they won just two games in regulation of their last 13, and I don’t think that Holland sees it as, ‘I’m not trading my first rounder when it’s this.’ So I think that’s off the table for the time being…

“What I’m hearing is they want to get back healthy, get everyone back in the line-up, anyone who tests positive doesn’t have to test again for three months, and see where they go and kind of judge from there. But I still stand to my point that they realize that missing the playoffs is not an option.”

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Can see the NHL salary cap remaining flat for the next two to three years given how things have panned out so far this season. Think Oilers GM Ken Holland senses this and needs his younger players on good contracts to be competitive in the next few years. Moving those assets before the deadline could lessen their window to be competitive.

Can’t see the Oilers trading defenseman Philip Broberg. He can hopefully take over for Duncan Keith when he retires. Evan Bouchard has the making of their top-pairing right-handed defenseman.

The Oilers number one position that needs stabilizing is their goaltending.