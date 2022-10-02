NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

The Oilers are not talking to the Coyotes about Jakob Chychrun

Mark Spector: From understanding (as of Friday) the Edmonton Oilers are NOT talking to the Arizona Coyotes about defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway are non-starters for the Oilers.

Jesse Puljujarvi and a first-round pick are not enough for the Coyotes.

Golden Knights hard lining Nicolas Hague, and are they up to something?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on their 32 Thoughts Podcast – London Calling episode on Vegas Golden Knights RFA defenseman Nicolas Hague.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “So Nic Hage, I think he’s a little different than the other guys. I think he’s a bit more accomplished. One of the things though, someone was telling me today was one GM looking at Durzi. Durzi’s only played like 45 games. So it’s really, even though he had a phenomenal year last year, and he looks like a hell of player, it’s a very difficult comparable.

One GM was saying to me, that if he has Hague, he’d be arguing Durzi got $1.7 , my guy was a first-line guy with Pietrangelo for a good chunk of last year.

Like, I don’t think there is any doubt here that Vegas wants the player. I think that, one thing Vegas, all these injuries, they have a bit of cap room now. So, I will say this, you know how Vegas is. They’re always trying to do things.

There’s a couple of teams wondering if Vegas is up to something.

They’re giving a hard line with Hague. Cause if you said you ask them, they clearly like Hague and don’t believe BSing people. They really do like him. But they’re drawing a pretty hard line with him. So there are a couple teams wondering if maybe Vegas is up to something.”