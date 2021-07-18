NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panthers and the St. Louis Blues

If Larsson re-signs it could be less than $4 million per

Mark Spector: If/when Edmonton Oilers pending UFA defenseman Adam Larsson re-signs, it should come in at four years and $3.9 million.

If Larsson goes to free agency he could likely get something around $4.5 million.

If the Oilers want to move back in the draft and if the Coyotes want to move up…

Jonathan Willis: If the Edmonton Oilers are looking to move back from the No. 19 slot in next week’s draft, the Arizona Coyotes could be a team looking to move up.

The Coyotes forfeited their 11th overall pick but do have three second-round picks – No. 36, 42, and 59.

Would both sides be okay with No. 36 and 42 for No. 19?

If the Oilers wanted to trade Neal

Jonathan Willis: For people wanting the Edmonton Oilers to trade James Neal who has two years left on his deal totaling $11.5 million in salary and cap space.

The Islanders had to pay two second-round picks and a third-round pick to move two years totaling $11 million cap space and $8 million in salary.

Coyotes and Panthers talking

Craig Morgan: Have been told that the Arizona Coyotes and Florida Panthers have discussed an Anton Stralman trade.

Stralman has a year left on his contract at a $5.5 million cap hit. The Panthers have already paid him a $1 million bonus.

Blues didn’t move Dunn

Jeremy Rutherford: The St. Louis Blues didn’t move defenseman Vince Dunn before the trade freeze. Reasons behind that could be…

“1. Couldn’t get what he wanted for him.

2. Decided the Blues are OK with losing Dunn in the draft. Yes, you do lose him for nothing, but you protect another player.

3. Has something up his sleeve.”

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Sources say that Blues GM Doug Armstrong was trying to trade Dunn but may not have received more than a third-round pick offer for him.

The Blues could now lose him for nothing, but by holding on to him it guarantees that they’ll only lose one player. If they had taken a draft pick for him, they’d be out Dunn and another roster player.