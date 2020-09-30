NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, and the Ottawa Senators

The Oilers and Bruins interested in Ekman-Larsson

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers have spoken with the Arizona Coyotes about defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson according to Darren Dreger, but they aren’t the only team.

“It’s in the preliminary phases and, again, given the cap hit that Ekman-Larsson brings back, this is not going to be an easy transaction for Ken Holland and the Oilers. I would put Boston in that group of teams with interest as well. But also keep in mind Ekman-Larsson has trade protection so he is, to some degree, going to manage this process.”

The Oilers are looking at the goalie market

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers have spoken to the Pittsburgh Penguins about Matt Murray and the Arizona Coyotes about Darcy Kuemper according to Pierre LeBrun. Carolina Hurricanes Petr Mrazek could be Plan B for the Oilers. GM Ken Holland is familiar with Mrazek from their days in Detroit.

“If they can’t upgrade in a more serious fashion, perhaps they could circle back to Carolina at some point and end up with Mrazek. Keep in mind as well I think the Oilers are keeping a close eye on what’s happening with Jacob Markstrom and his negotiations with the Vancouver Canucks.”

The Senators are checking out the goalie market

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators are optimistic that goaltender Anders Nilsson will be able to play at some point next season. He has a year left on his deal at $2.5 million. The Sens are checking out the goalie market as it’s possible Nilsson won’t be ready.

Among the free agent goalies available include Jacob Markstrom, Braden Holtby, Robin Lehner, Cam Talbot, Anton Khudobin, Thomas Greiss, Mike Smith, and Jimmy Howard.

Reports have Lehner re-signing with the Golden Knights for five years.

Pittsburgh Penguins Matt Murray is an RFA with arbitration rights.

The Senators aren’t looking for a long-term goalie though, as they have several prospects who could be starters one day. They are looking for a placeholder to be competitive next year.

Arizona Coyotes Darcy Kuemper has two years left, the same for Columbus Blue Jackets Joonas Korpisalo. Petr Mrazek and Frederik Andersen both have a year left.