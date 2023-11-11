NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Would the Oilers be interested in Linus Ullmark and a whopper of a hypothetical trade?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Mark Spector on Sportsnet noted that goaltender Jack Campbell is headed to a buyout this offseason and with the Edmonton Oilers in win-now mode. Waiting for Stuart Skinner to mature doesn’t fit their trajectory.

John Buccigross of ESPN tweeted at Ryan Whitney if he would do this ‘hypothetical’ trade: Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele for Linus Ullmark, Jake DeBrusk, Matt Poitras, Fabian Lysell, and 2016 first-round pick. Cap wise it works.

Lysell seems to be falling down the Bruins’ depth charts. It doesn’t sound like there has been progress on a DeBrusk extension. With the Bruins having Jeremy Swayman in net as well, would GM Don Sweeney consider moving Ullmark, who has one year left on his deal at $5 million?

Ullmark does have a 16-team no-trade list and it sounds like the Oilers could be on the list after talking to some NHL insiders.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: (mailbag) Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell carries a $5 million salary cap hit and could find himself on the trade block this season. He’s off to a slow start but his salary and style of play are the main reasons they could look to move him. They need someone who can play in front of the net and has some jam. Given his skill, he should have some trade value.

The Penguins could use an upgrade on their blue line.

Given that Sidney Crosby may only have a few years left, it may not make sense for the Penguins to offer Jake Guentzel a long-term deal. is not sure if Guentzel should be in their long-term plans.

Guentzel just turned 29 and would be 30 when his next deal would kick in. The going rate may be a five- or six-year deal.