NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, and the Carolina Hurricanes

If the Oilers trade Warren Foegele

Jonathan Willis: If the Edmonton Oilers decided to trade forward Warren Foegele, options they go in are:

“a) grind McLeod, add two $750K guys, run a 23-man roster

b) grind McLeod, add one ~$1.5MM guy, run a 22-man roster

c) sign McLeod to a multi-year deal, add one $750K guy, run a 22-man roster”

Flames and Mackenzie Weegar extension talks to pick up

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta reported that after extending Jonathan Huberdeau, the Calgary Flames shifted focus towards defenseman Mackenzie Weegar. The sides were already talking and they could pick up even further.

He has a year left on his contract at a $3.25 million cap hit and has already said he’s open to an extension.

Hurricanes are close to re-signing Martin Necas. Could the Hurricanes buy out Jake Gardiner?

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: The Carolina Hurricanes don’t have a lot salary cap space left but are getting close to re-sign forward Martin Necas according to GM Don Waddel.

“We’re speaking on almost a daily basis and it’s getting close. I can only speak for my side of it, but it’s going to get done.”

It’s believed they could be looking at a two-year bridge contract around $3 million a season.

The second buyout window is open for the Hurricanes. Waddel wouldn’t say if they’ll use it.

“A buyout window is only for a player who makes more than $4 million,” Waddell said. “But if we don’t do anything, we’re going to be fine. It will be tight but we’ll be fine.”

Defenseman Jake Gardiner has a year left on his contract at $4.05 million and has been medically cleared to return. He was on the LTIR all last season after hip and back surgery.