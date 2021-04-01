NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Seattle Kraken

Can the Oilers re-sign Barrie if Klefbom comes back? Do they protect Klefbom?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Have been hearing that the Edmonton Oilers won’t have the salary cap space to bring back pending UFA defenseman Tyson Barrie if Oscar Klefbom returns from injury. Believe that they may be subjective as they’ll have almost $30 million in projected salary cap space. The bigger question is how will GM Ken Holland want to spend their space. Could the Oilers re-sign Barrie for three years at $5 million per?

Do the Oilers protect Oscar Klefbom for the expansion draft and potentially lose one of Ethan Bear, Caleb Jones or William Lagesson?

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins‘ agent has already turned down one contract extension offer from the Oilers that would have paid him like a really good first-/second-line center.

Hamilton on putting on talks

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Dougie Hamilton on putting off contract talks until after the season.

“I mean, haven’t really been thinking about too much, I think just trying to play hockey. We’ve had lots of time to talk already so it is what it is at this point. It’s not really in my mind so, like you said, figure it out after the season. Like I said, I wasn’t part of (the negotiations) the last couple months, so just trying to focus on hockey and winning hockey game. So that’s what I’ll keep doing.”

Teams are calling the Kraken

TSN: Pierre LeBrun has been told that Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis is getting lots of calls of late from teams putting out feelers, saying”

“Listen, if I make this trade, what would it take from you, that I don’t lose this fourth defenceman, for example.” And those are the types of conversations that teams are having with Ron Francis. And what I’m told is the price is pretty high. In some cases, it’s a first and a prospect is what Ron Francis is saying. That’s scaring off teams from trading for another player.”

Back at the 2017 trade deadline the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vegas Golden Knights had a verbal agreement that the Penguins would send Marc-Andre Fleury to Vegas for a second-round pick. Seattle is allowed to do similar things.