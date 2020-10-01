NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and Braden Holtby

Oilers and Puljujarvi talking

Frank Seravalli: It’s sounding like the Edmonton Oilers have made some progress with restricted free agent Jesse Puljujarvi and bringing him back over.

Their talks have been more about ‘fit’ within the roster. If/when they re-sign him, it will likely be a one-year deal in the $1.2 to $1.5 million range.

To bring Corey Crawford back or not

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: Powers: It sounds like Chicago Blackhawks pending UFA goaltender Corey Crawford is going to test the free agent market. The Blackhawks made an offer about three weeks ago. Crawford realized a pay cut was coming, but maybe not that much of a pay cut. One source wonders why wouldn’t he test free agency at this point.

Lazerus: Crawford has to decide if being a starter or money is more important. He’d be a starter with the Blackhawks as they don’t have anyone else. He might not be able to get more than $3.5 million anywhere else. The goalie market is crowded and these aren’t normal times.

If the Blackhawks don’t re-sign him and want to be competitive next season, do they consider Matt Murray, Anton Khudobin, Braden Holtby, Jacob Markstrom, or Thomas Greiss?

Powers: They could try and trade for Darcy Kuemper, but would have to give up draft picks/prospects for him.

Lazerus: Believe they’ll eventually re-sign Crawford, going up to $4 million or adding a second year at $3.5 million.

Powers: Think the Blackhawks and Crawford do work out a deal but it will be closer to $5 million.

Holtby headed to free agency and is drawing interest from teams in the West

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Sources have said that barring a last-minute change, Washington Capitals pending UFA goaltender Braden Holtby will be hitting free agency

There was some belief that the 31-year old and the Capitals might be willing to do a one-year deal.

Teams that could be looking at the goalie market this offseason include Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Colorado Avalanche, Ottawa Senators, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers.

The Avalanche, Flames and Canucks are focusing on Holtby and Jacob Markstrom. Both Holtby and Markstrom could be looking for deals in the $6 million range.