NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Florida Panthers

Kapanen may be worth a shot for the Oilers

Jonathan Willis: Wonder if the Edmonton Oilers would be interested in someone like Pittsburgh Penguins Kasperi Kapanen, who could use a change of scenery.

He makes similar money to Jesse Puljujarvi and is under contract for one year longer. His possession numbers aren’t as good as Puljujarvi’s but he scores better at 5v5.

The Blackhawks could be thinking a Giroux return for Toews and Kane

Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli says that the Chicago Blackhawks could receive a similar package for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews that the Philadelphia got last season for Claude Giroux.

“And I think it’s an important deal to point out because both in terms of package and how it was managed up to that point, it’s probably going to feel very similar for the Chicago Blackhawks this time around, plus or minus depending on how you feel about Kane and Toews in relation to Giroux in terms of what type of package comes back. A first-round pick, a former first-round pick in Owen Tippett, those types of players and pieces will be involved in this type of transaction I would imagine whenever it happens, if it happens before the March 3rd trade deadline.”

The Panthers may need to move $3 million when Duclair is ready to be activated

Scott Maxwell of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli notes that the Florida Panthers are at the cap and are playing with a minimum roster. Forward Anthony Duclair is skating and getting closer to returning – likely around Christmas. For the Panthers to activate him, they would need to clear $3 million. That could make him or someone else available. Would someone else be able to take on his full cap hit without sending much back?

“It could be anyone of them, but the point is to point out the Florida Panthers will have to make a move barring another injury, will have to make a trade, and I think if it’s not going to be Duclair, I think they might be able to find some value elsewhere, whether it’s Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, they have some different options. But it’s going to need to be someone that makes $3 million or more on their cap, and an important transaction to point out as some teams around the league begin to look at some vulnerable positions, the Florida Panthers certainly are in one.”