NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Top Seven Offer Sheet Canadidates

Oilers GM will meet with Mike Smith, LTIR a possibility

TSN: Darren Dreger on Insider Trading said that Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland will meet with goaltender Mike Smith this week. He dealt with injuries this season and it’s possible he’s put on the LTIR this season. The 40-year-old has a year left at $2.2 million. The Oilers would then be looking at the goalie market.

“Holland will then dive deep into the free agent pool with interest in pending unrestricted free agent goaltender Jack Campbell, Ville Husso of the St. Louis Blues and maybe others if he needs to go further into that scenario.”

If the Blue Jackets want more toughness

Jim Matheson: If the Columbus Blue Jackets are interested in Oilers forward Zack Kassian, Emil Bemstrom or Eric Robinson could be two forwards that might interest the Oilers. (The Blue Jackets acquire Mathieu Olivier yesterday, so not known if looking for even more toughness)

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: There have been 10 offer sheets signed, Jesperi Kotkaniemi the most recent, in the past 16 seasons.

Offer sheet break down from CapFriendly.

Average Annual Value Compensation $1,386,490 or lower No pick $1,386,491 to $2,100,472 3rd round pick $2,100,473 to $4,201,488 2nd round pick $4,201,489 to $6,302,230 1st and 3rd round picks $6,302,231 to $8,402,975 1st, 2nd and 3rd round picks $8,402,976 to $10,503,720 Two 1st round picks, one 2nd and one 3rd round pick $10,503,721 or higher Four 1st round picks

Looking at the top offer sheet candidates.

1. Martin Necas – Carolina Hurricanes – Could the Montreal Canadiens return the favor?

2. Jake Oettinger – Dallas Stars – Little progress on a new deal and the Stars need to re-sign Jason Robertson as well. Teams that could use a young goalie: Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal, Washington, Chicago, Seattle, Ottawa, San Jose, New Jersey, Arizona, Buffalo, Anaheim.

3. Rasmus Sandin – Toronto Maple Leafs – Would a $4.2 million work? Would handcuff the Leafs if they matched.

4. Eetu Luostarinen – Florida Panthers

5. Noah Dobson – New York Islanders

6. Sean Durzi – Los Angeles Kings

7. Nicolas Roy – Vegas Golden Knights