NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, and the New York Islanders

Oilers want a decision from Mike Smith and Duncan Keith

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith and defenseman Duncan Keith.

“You all heard Mike Smith after Edmonton was eliminated, how emotional he was about the potential of his future and the Oilers have asked Mike Smith and Duncan Keith to let them know by around July 1st if they do plan on returning next year or if they are considering the potential of retirement.

Smith was really banged up. Keith didn’t say much publically but I think the Oilers both know that both those players have decisions to make, and they asked, ‘can we have an answer by around July the 1st.'”

Who will be back to who could be gone for the Dallas Stars

Saad Yousuf of The Athletic: Looking at who will be staying and who could be on the move for the Dallas Stars this offseason.

Lock to return – forwards – Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin, Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz, Jason Robertson, Luke Glendening, Jacob Peterson, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Ryan Suter, Jani Hakanpaa, and Jake Oettinger.

Basically a lock to return – forwards – Radek Faksa, Denis Gurianov, Joel Kiviranta, Thomas Harley, and Joel Hanley.

Most likely returning – Marian Studenic.

In limbo – Michael Raffl, Vladislav Namestnikov, Tanner Kero, Ty Dellandrea, John Klingberg, Anton Khudobin, and Scott Wedgewood.

Unlikely to return: Andrej Sekera, and Braden Holtby.

Gone – forwards – Alexander Radulov.

Who will be back to who could be gone for the New York Islanders

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Looking at who will be staying and who could be on the move for the New York Islanders this offseason.

Locks to stay: Young cornerstones tier – Ilya Sorokin and Noah Dobson.

Locks to stay: Core pieces tier – Anders Lee, Brock Nelson, Mathew Barzal, Ryan Pulock and Adam Pelech.

Probably staying: Veterans with long contracts tier – Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Kyle Palmieri.

Probably staying: The depth pieces tier – Cal Clutterbuck, Casey Cizikas, Matt Martin and Zach Parise.

Could get dangled in a hockey deal tier – Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier, Kieffer Bellows, Scott Mayfield, Ross Johnston, Semyon Varlamov and Oliver Wahlstrom.

Unlikely to re-sign tier – Zdeno Chara, Andy Greene and Sebastian Aho.