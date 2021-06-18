NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Dougie Hamilton, and Ken Holland

So, Dougie Hamilton to the Edmonton Oilers?

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: Basically, Edmonton has several UFA defensemen on their roster. Oh, Dougie Hamilton is out there in free agency. With the Carolina Hurricanes permitting Hamilton to talk to other teams, Edmonton has to be in the conversation. It makes too much sense.

Edmonton presents as having a huge gaping hole on defense. Playing Darnell Nurse and Hamilton for a ton of minutes plugs a good deal of those holes.

The problem with this pipe dream of sorts is that Edmonton has so many other needs. One could argue depth forwards and goaltending is more affordable priorities for the Edmonton Oilers.

Ken Holland and all those UFA players

Jason Gregor of Oilersnation.com: Alas, Adam Larsson remains the most likely to stay with the Edmonton Oilers among the free agent skaters. However, no one really knows until the contract is signed. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mike Smith are still possible. Tyson Barrie looks to be out the door. Losing all four would be disastrous.

Mike Smith is willing to stay on a very friendly deal. Ken Holland has a week or so basically to gauge interest in possible deals. This should be quite interesting.

Ken Holland’s past foreshadows his future err summer?

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Ken Holland enjoys rare cap space this offseason. His first two seasons in Edmonton featured a lack of said cap space.

Certain names have to be seen as out of reach. Gabriel Landeskog, David Krejci, and Philipp Grubauer are not coming to Edmonton. Based on the past of the general manager, it appears Edmonton could go big-name hunting yet wind up with backup plans again.

Could Holland surprise us all and take that swing on a Hamilton? Absolutely. The general manager made offers on Jacob Markstrom and a few other free agents. No one would really bite. In the end, this will be an intriguing summer for Edmonton.