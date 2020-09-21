NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – First-Round Pick, Koivu, Puljujarvi, Ekman-Larsson, Goaltending and a Third-Line Centerman

Oilers first-round pick, Koivu, Puljujarvi and Ekman-Larsson

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: It’s unlikely that the Edmonton Oilers would straight-up trade their No. 14 puck unless they get another first-round pick in the deal. Trades will likely have to involve salary going both ways.

Believe the Oilers could probably be able to get a first-round pick for one of the left-handed defensemen.

Would the Oilers be interested in Mikko Koivu to help bring back/along Jesse Puljujarvi? Re-signing Puljujarvi could cost the Oilers in the low one million range. Re-signing Tyler Ennis should below that. The Oilers might be able to have all three on their third line at around $4 million.

Andreas Athanasiou may have some more value that some people are thinking.

Believe the Oilers have spoken with the Arizona Coyotes about Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Ekman-Larsson carries an $8.2 million cap hit through 2026-27. The Coyotes realize they’ll probably have to retain salary and take back a contract, one that has mostly been paid out. Kris Russell is one example.

A couple of offseason priorities for the Oilers

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers top priority should be upgrading in net.

New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev would be the perfect trade target for the Oilers. The restricted free agent might sign for something in the $1.5 to $2 million range. The Rangers would want at least a second-round draft pick for Georgiev, something the Oilers don’t have, but they do have two first-round picks. Would the Rangers take a young forward, but aside from Jesse Puljujarvi, the Oilers are a little light.

Free agents Jacob Markstrom or Braden Holtby, or trade candidates in Darcy Kuemper or Matt Murray seem unlikely.

“You can’t have a six-million dollar goalie (Markstrom or Holtby) and a four-million dollar back-up,” said one long-time NHL management type. “And you can’t just trade for a $4.5 million goalie when you’ve already got one. That’s $9 million in goal-tending.”

Mikko Koskinen has two years left on his deal at $4.5 million. Even if retaining some salary, trading Koskinen wouldn’t be easy.

If unable to find a starter at the right price, Minnesota Wild’s Devan Dubnyk to split time with Koskinen could be an option.

The Oilers could also use a third-line center. Pending unrestricted free agent center Erik Haula could be a good option if he’s over his injury issues. Vegas Golden Knights UFA center Tomas Nosek may be better suited for a fourth-line center role. Holland would be familiar with Nosek from their Detroit days. New York Rangers UFA Jesper Fast may be the ideal candidate.