NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Florida Panthers, and Other Buyers

Edmonton Oilers could stand pat at NHL trade deadline

Mark Spector Of Sportsnet: A good thing about depth is having the luxury of plugging players in when there are injuries, etc. There are a few bad things though. The same deficiencies can get repeatedly exposed. Edmonton needs a third-line center and top-six winger. With this unique of a deadline, Ken Holland‘s standing pat may be the most prudent idea possible.

Ken Holland offered this.

“We’re maxed out, because of being in LTI and having all these players on the roster. So, it doesn’t feel like we’re going to be overly active,” he mused. “But I’ve been in the game long enough. Something comes up on Saturday, Sunday or Monday, and you decide it’s something you want to move on.”

Again, Holland’s best course was not to play but to build before the season even started — not now.

Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild could use a shot in the arm?

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: The Florida Panthers are among the best teams in the entire NHL. Also, they have not won a playoff series since 1996. Are they the only team that could use a boost? Maybe. Maybe not. The Minnesota Wild are also one of the best teams (points percentage-wise) in the last year and change. Does that mean either Bill Zito or Bill Guerin has to make a move? Not necessarily.

Do the Carolina Panthers ponder sneaking in and trying to add a piece or two at the trade deadline? That is what adds intrigue and spice after all. Would the San Jose Sharks consider adding a piece as they suddenly find themselves in a playoff race with the struggling St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes?

Those are great questions as Kyle Palmieri of the New Jersey Devils and Taylor Hall of the Buffalo Sabres get rested waiting for presumed deals to come. It is just the beginning of a week that could see a few teams go for that shot in the arm.