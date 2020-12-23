NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers GM Wants To Circle Back To Ryan Nugent-Hopkin Extension Talks

Oilers GM Holland on Nugent-Hopkins and his contract status

Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland when asked about the contract extension talks with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who has a year left on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“On Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, his agent Rick Valette and I had many conversations, the two weeks right around October the 9th which was obviously unrestricted free agency. The couple weeks prior and the week after, and I think that the market place is so, is changed so much that basically our conversations have ended, and I would hope that at some point in time here once we get up and running, we can pick up and see if we can find a solution. I think I’ve said to you, to Rick Valette, my hope is to find a solution to keep Nuge in an Oilers uniform. Certainly, that is my goal, but the deal has to work for Ryan and the deal has to work for the Oilers.”

Nugent-Hopkins focusing on season and not contract.

Ryan Franklin of Edmonton Oilers.com: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said on 630 CHED on Monday that his main focus heading into the start of the season is the season itself and not his contract.