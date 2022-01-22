NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers Goaltending Options, Evander Kane, and Top 30 Trade Candidates

Six goaltending options for the Edmonton Oilers

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Potential goaltender targets for the Edmonton Oilers.

Marc-Andre Fleury – Would be the most costly to acquire if he’s made available. Maybe a better fit with the Colorado Avalanche or Pittsburgh Penguins. Paying a first-round pick for the Oilers might be costly.

Braden Holtby or Anton Khudobin – The Stars are battling the Oilers for a playoff position and may not want to trade them a goaltender. Khudobin is under contract next year at $2.2 million, which may not interest the Oilers.

Chris Driedger – Has struggled in net and with injuries this season in Seattle but has played better of late. Would the Kraken take an extra asset to take on Mikko Koskinen’s contract for this season?

Joonas Korpisalo – The pending UFA isn’t having a great season and may not be an upgrade in net for the Oilers.

Semyon Varlamov – Ilya Sorokin has taken the No. 1 spot with the New York Islanders. Varlamov has another year left at $5 million and the Islanders may want to move some salary since they are tight to the cap. He has a 16-team no-trade clause and the cost to acquire wouldn’t be cheap.

Irfaan Gaffar: It’s sounding like by the end of this weekend we could hear something regarding the Evander Kane investigation.

If things go well for him, it’s possible that he could be signed (Edmonton) and play in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: The top 30 players that could get traded before the NHL trade deadline.

1 Jakob Chychrun – defense

2. Tomas Hertl – center

3. John Klingberg – defense

4. Mark Giordano – defense

5. Ben Chiarot – defense

6. Phil Kessel – right wing

7. Jake DeBrusk – left wing

8. Marc-Andre Fleury – goaltender

9. Dominik Kubalik – left wing

10. Calle Jarnkrok – center

11. Andreas Johnsson – left wing

12. Kailer Yamamoto – right wing

13. Rasmus Ristolainen – defense

14. Max Domi – center

15. Nick Leddy – defense

16. Joonas Korpisalo – goaltender

17. Semyon Varlamov – goaltender

18. Calvin de Haan – defense

19. Reilly Smith – right wing

20. Vladislav Namestnikov – center

21. Tyler Toffoli – right wing

22. Colin Miller – defense

23. Chris Tierney – center

24. Gabriel Vilardi – center

25. Mason Appleton – center

26. Claude Giroux – center

27. Jonathan Quick – goaltender

28. Vladimir Tarasenko – right wing

29. Jason Zucker – left wing

30. Victor Rask – center