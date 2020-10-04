NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Goaltending, the Draft, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Tyson Barrie

Holland on goaltending and their first-round pick

Tim Campbell of NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on free agency and between the pipes.

“We’ve got to do something in goal. I’ve talked to (pending unrestricted free agent) Mike Smith‘s agent, Kurt Overhardt, a couple of times over the last three weeks, and I told him that … he’s still a consideration, but I want to get to Oct. 9 and explore the marketplace … But there appears to be a goalie market, so I want to explore it and I’ll make my decisions then.”

Don’t expect the Oilers to trade up from the No. 14 pick in the draft, but they could look to add more.

“I think you always want more picks than what you have. Certainly if there’s an opportunity to get extra picks, I’ll listen. One way to get extra picks is to trade back, but I don’t see us spending assets to trade up.”

Oilers notes on Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Tyson Barrie

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: So the Edmonton Oilers have found out that theu could be without defenseman Oscar Klefbom for the season and that Oliver Ekman-Larsson won’t waive his no-movement clause for them.

Pending unrestricted free agent defenseman, Tyson Barrie has had his name brought up a lot this past week on Edmonton radio.

Staples would prefer to sign Barrie as opposed to having OEL on the books for another seven seasons. Rumors had the Arizona Coyotes wanting a first-round pick, defenseman Evan Bouchard and not retaining any salary.

Elliotte Friedman was Bob Stauffer’s Oilers Now and said that he doubted the Oilers had offered their first-round pick and Bouchard for Ekman-Larsson.

“I don’t believe that is what Edmonton was considering doing. I don’t think they were talking about Bouchard and a first rounder. Someone told me that was not what they were willing to do necessarily. So I don’t know if these reports about what Edmonton was offering are correct.”

Friedman on Barrie.