NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Jake Virtanen, Ottawa Senators, New York Rangers, and Auston Matthews

Welcome to our daily rumours article

Oilers make Jake Virtanen a PTO offer

Mark Spector: The Edmonton Oilers have made forward Jake Virtanen a PTO offer but get the sense that he will sign one elsewhere.

Sammi Silber: Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now said that the Washington Capitals were one of five teams interested in Jake Virtanen but it could come down to the Oilers or Calgary Flames.

“There’s been discussion around Jake Virtanen… there was a belief that there was probably five teams . I thought Washington was a team that was inquiring… it could be a Battle of Alberta situation,” Stauffer said on the show. “I know that there’s some people that don’t want Jake Virtanen in the mix and there’s others that think Jake Virtanen at a $750,000 price point on a PTO coming in to earn a contract might be worth the investment. It’ll be something to watch for… I do believe there’s a possibility that it could be one of the two Alberta teams.”

Ottawa Senators waiting to hear back on PTOs

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators have made some PTO offers and are waiting to hear back.

No PTOs for the New York Rangers

Arthur Staple: It doesn’t appear that the New York Rangers will be bringing in a veteran defenseman on a PTO.

The third pairing competition will be between Zac Jones and Libor Hajek to start with. They could look at adding a veteran through waivers.

Could Auston Matthews take a shorter-term contract extension?

Chris Johnston of Northstar Bets: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is eligible to sign a contract extension on July 1st, 2023.

Maple Leafs management wants to make Matthews a Leaf for life and an extension is the most likely outcome.

He’ll likely be looking at a raise from his $11.64 million cap hit. It may not be an eight-year extension but possibly a shorter deal to take advantage of the salary cap going higher in future years.