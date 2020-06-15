NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Jesse Puljujarvi, Mike Green, Dmitri Samorukov, and Kris Russell

On Jesse Puljujarvi

David Staples of the Edmonton Journal: It’s unlikely that Jesse Puljujarvi will turn out to be fourth best player in the 2016 draft, but he would still be a first-round pick with talent that could work him into the top 10.

If Puljujarvi would give the Oilers another chance, he’d no longer be on his entry-level deal and would require waivers if sent to the AHL. If the 2020-21 NHL season is delayed until January, he may play another season in Finland. The odds of him making the Oilers would better now after playing in Finland for the year than they were a year ago.

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: There have been some teams that have kicked tires on Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi, they haven’t received an equal to fair market value offer for him.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: Finish reporter Janne Onnela asked Jesse Puljujarvi several times during the season about returning to Edmonton. He had also said “No,” but now his stance appears to have softened a bit.

“That’s a change of heart, he knew he was making a public statement in an interview situation and I can’t think of any other reason than he is softening his stance,” said Onnela.

The Oilers think that Puljujarvi would currently be a third-line winger until he’s able to prove he’s a second-line winger in the NHL.

Puljujarvi hasn’t re-signed with Karpat for next season, and there is at least one KHL team that might have an interest in signing him. He’d make $874,000 on an NHL qualifying offer. He made $350,000 last season with Karpat.

On Mike Green

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Dmitri Samorukov’s year departure is also a sign that the Oilers intend on trying to re-sign veteran defenseman Mike Green for another year.

On Dmitri Samorukov

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers loaned defenseman Dmitri Samorukov to CSKA of the KHL for a year. The KHL season is expected to start early September while the AHL season is up in the air. It’s a good move for his development.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on Dmitri Samorukov heading the KHL for a season.

“With Lagesson and Bouchard, the acquisition of Mike Green and Caleb Jones with us, we’ve got 10 D,” said general manager Ken Holland, “and Dmitri is looking at the landscape and nobody knows when the American League or the NHL will start for 2020-21.” “The KHL is starting training camps sometimes in July (July 15). He’s 21, he’s a really good prospect and he’s a Russian-born player. It’s his home country. He can play there for the year and when their season is complete he can come back to us because it appears our (NHL) season will run longer,” he said.

Oilers loose ends

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Kris Russell is due a signing bonus of $1 million on ‘July 1st’ and would only carry a $1.5 million salary for next season. Something to watch this offseason.