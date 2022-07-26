NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Oilers still looking to add. The higher the number for Puljujarvi, the harder to trade him

Kurt Levins of the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers could be able to make Patrick Kane‘s contract fit. If going to give up assets for someone, would think that adding a defenseman would be a better use of assets.

The Oilers are still looking to add another NHL contract or two before the start of training camp. Potential free agent targets include Sonny Milano, Evan Rodrigues, Johan Larsson and Phil Kessel. Adding at least one between $1 – $1.25 million would be good.

Jesse Puljujarvi could get more than $3 million in arbitration. The higher the number, the harder it would be for the Oilers to trade him as many teams don’t have much cap space. The cap savings as opposed to the assets they obtain may be the big return.

Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar open to an extension

Daniel Austin of the Calgary Sun: Newly acquired Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar appear to be open to the idea of remaining with the Calgary Flames beyond this season. Both are entering the final year of their contracts. Huberdeau:

“I’m open. We’ve never really talked about that, but I’m open to staying in Calgary for a long time. We’ve only been there 48 hours and we haven’t got to go to Calgary and see everything, but I’m open to it and I’ll kind of leave that to the GM and the agent. They already started talking about it.

“We’ll see what’s going to happen. I’m open, for sure.”

Weegar:

“I’m open to signing a long-term deal. It’s been quick and it’s been short so far, but there’s no reason not to be open about it. I’m looking forward to my agent talking to (Flames GM Brad Treliving) and seeing what’s going on. I’m very open to it.”

Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk had also said they were open to staying. The Flames will need to sell Huberdeau and Weegar on the city and organization.