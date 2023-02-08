NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, and the Boston Bruins

The Oilers and Kings are eyeing the same defensemen

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading on the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings eyeing the same defenseman, and the Boston Bruins checking in on Jakob Chychrun.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Gino Reda: “The bidding for the top available talent has already begun, and Pierre, when you’re trying to outbid a rival, it could shoot the price up.

LeBrun: “Well, it’s an interesting subplot when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers and LA Kings. The Pacific division rival who faced each other in the first round of the playoffs last year.

NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, and the St. Louis Blues

As they’re calling a lot of similar left-shot D. Jakob Chychrun at the top. Both teams have expressed interest but you can also go down the list when it comes down to Joel Edmundson, both teams have talked to Montreal about. (Vladislav) Gavrikov.

So that’s the fascinating part here is that you’re Columbus or Montreal or Arizona, are you trying to pit teams like the Oilers and Kings against each other?

Believe me, the Kings and Oilers want those prices to come down. They’re not going to get, let emotion take part in this here.

The other thing I should mention on Jakob Chychrun, who a lot of people around the league still feel like LA makes the most sense given their need on the left side, the Boston Bruins are among the contenders of late, who have also inquired with the Coyotes on the young defenseman. So something to keep an eye on.

Could the Bruins be among the teams interested in Timo Meier?

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will now be looking closer at Ryan O’Reilly, Jakob Chychrun, Patrick Kane, and Timo Meier. All of these make some level of sense for the Bruins.

Meier carries a $6 million cap hit and the pending RFA is owed a $10 million qualifying offer. Any extension could come in that neighborhood as well. He’s big, skilled and plays mostly right wing, an area the Bruins don’t have any long-term players for.

If David Patrnak decides to test the free agent market, which seems unlikely, then Meier might make sense long-term.

Pastrnak’s agent, J.P. Barry and Bruins GM Don Sweeney continue to talk every day. guessing they’ll eventually sign an eight-year, $88 million extension.

NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Look to Make Moves

If acquiring Meier, the Bruins would need to move out some salary – forward Charlie Coyle or Jake DeBrusk, or a defenseman like Brandon Carlo or Matt Grzelcyk.

Frank Seravalli reported the New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils have some interest in Meier.