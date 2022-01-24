NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Martin Jones and their Coaching Situation

Martin Jones may be an option for Edmonton Oilers but not their top choice

Bruce McCurdy of the Edmonton Journal: Elliotte Friedman brought up Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones on The Jeff Marek Show when talking about the Edmonton Oilers.

Jones is on a one-year deal at a $2 million cap hit. He has a GAA over 3.3 and a save percentage of .908. Could the Oilers retain half of Mikko Koskinen‘s contact and include him in the deal? The Oilers would have to include another asset. Jones likely isn’t the Oilers first option.

NHL Watcher: Frank Seravalli said on The Jeff Marek Show that the Oilers shouldn’t be looking at a band-aid solution like Martin Jones but a longer-term option like New York Rangers Alexandar Georgiev.

In regards to the Martin Jones rumour here are his, Smith’s, Koskinen’s and Skinner’s EV Goals Saved Above Expected per 100 shots against last 3 seasons.

This season he’s not good, but slightly better than Skinner (1/ pic.twitter.com/BuRUf6BN2y — Woodguy (@Woodguy55) January 21, 2022

Oilers coaching situation a day-by-day thing

Ryan Rishaug: (twitter thread on Saturday before the Oilers game)

“My sense is, a coaching change is not imminent today. It’s going to be a day by day process for now. A poor result/effort vs Calgary and there likely won’t be any choice. As far as candidates, if change happens, Gulutzan on an interim basis is the most likely IMO.

It allows them to shake things up to a degree, but then conduct a proper off season search. This next coaching hire is hugely important for the organization, and for their 2 star players, and making a decision from a diminished pool of candidates under pressure is not ideal.

I could see some roster tweaking in the near term, nothing major, while they let Skinner/Smith handle the nets, possibly sign Kane, get RNH and Hyman back. Tempting option for the GM I’d think considering the main issue with this team is on him.

Tough to fire Tippett for something the GM wasn’t able to fix. That said, lots wrong with the group right now, and tons of blame for Tippett is fair. Results are what they are. It’s day to day right now on the coaching front, which is an uncomfortable place to be.”