NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

The price would need to come down even more on Chychrun for the Oilers. An outdoor game in Edmonton next season?

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: (mailbag) Can’t see the Arizona Coyotes retaining any money in a Jakob Chychrun trade given his reasonable $4.6 million cap hit. The Coyotes may not be interested in Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi. Defenseman Philip Broberg would likely be part of any trade package from the Oilers from the Coyotes side but maybe not from the Oilers side of things.

Believe that Chychrun would be a great add for the Oilers if he can remain healthy. The price has come down but it would need to come down even more for the Oilers to make a move.

Have heard that the Oilers and NHL are talking about an outdoor game at Commonwealth stadium next October or November. Opponents would likely be the Calgary Flames or the Montreal Canadiens.

Jonathan Drouin is getting closer to being able to return

TSN: Darren Dreger on Insider Trading said that Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is still working through some things. He could be ready to return any day and coach Martin St. Louis has said there is a fit for him when he’s ready. The hope is that Drouin can be fully healthy and that…

“….he can play his way into a role that is meaningful and perhaps increase his trade value for general manager Kent Hughes before the deadline.”

Where Wayne Simmonds will play next is still up in the air

TSN: Chris Johnston on Insider Trading said that the status of Toronto Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds remains in limbo after clearing waivers. Simmonds wants to keep playing. He wants to play for a Cup-contending team, and preferably with the Maple Leafs.

“But something would have to change in the Maple Leafs’ situation, perhaps some injuries or something else in their cap picture to allow him to come back here and so in the meantime, he has been skating with the organization’s injured players, biding his time, he’s patient. He’s open to a trade, perhaps to another contender, but he has to wait until there’s some more clarity in his situation.”