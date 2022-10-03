NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, an the Columbus Blue Jackets

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Will Jason Demers earn a contract from the Oilers?

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Defenseman Jason Demers (PTO) likely won’t make the Edmonton Oilers. Now, he may not get a one-way offer, but a two-way offer would make some sense. Added organizational depth and he’d be a good mentor for some of the younger AHL defensemen.

No talks between the Devils and Damon Severson yet

The Fourth Period: James Nichols reported that as of last week, the New Jersey Devils and defenseman Damon Severson haven’t started contract extension talks.

The 28-year-old Severson is in the final year of his six-year deal that carries a $5.1 million cap hit.

The Devils are deep with right-handed defenseman with Severson, Dougie Hamilton, John Marino, and 2022 second overall pick Simon Nemec.

Jakob Chychrun once wasn’t interested in the Blue Jackets but might be now

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: There was speculation that the Columbus Blue Jackets were one of the teams interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

The Blue Jackets really only have Zach Werenski and Vladislav Gavrikov as ‘top-four defensemen,’ so their interest would make sense. The Blue Jackets didn’t like the asking price after inquiring months ago and say they haven’t had a substantive interest.

Chychrun is looking for a trade to a contender. Back in early July, a source said Chychrun wasn’t interested in playing for the Blue Jackets, but after the signing of Johnny Gaudreau, sources say he’s told people he’d be willing to play for the Blue Jackets.

The Coyotes asking price may have been lowered. The Blue Jackets would need to move some salary to fit his contract in.

Reasons he may not be a fit is they’ve drafted three defensemen in the first round in the past two years, someone in their top-four would need to move to the right side, and he has injury concerns.