NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, New York Islanders, and New York Rangers

Don’t count on Korpisalo in Edmonton

Jim Matheson: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland isn’t going to trade goaltender Mikko Koskinen and a high draft pick or a top prospect for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.

He won’t do it now and likely not ever. They will run with Mike Smith and Koskinen. Koskinen is a good goalie to play 30 games or so, though he isn’t a $4.5 million goalie.

Pelech will be a challenge for Lou

Andy Graziano: Adam Pelech will be the biggest deal that New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello has to deal with this offseason. “Still believe arb is more of a protective measure for the player and not a sign of any discontent at the moment.”

If the Rangers were willing to include Kakko…

NHL.com: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams won’t give in to pressure and move him if they don’t get what they want.

“I’m not worried about distraction, I’m worried about doing what’s right for the Buffalo Sabres,” Adams said. “And that’s why I say I’m taking the emotion out of it. We look at what is best for us moving forward, and if there’s something that makes sense, we’ll do it. “What I can’t say is it has to be this time or that time or any sort of pressure point. If it’s the right time and the right deal, we’ll do it, but that’s just, you know, how I feel. I feel very strongly about that.”

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The Buffalo Sabres could increase their return on Jack Eichel if they were willing to retain salary.

If the New York Rangers could get the Sabres to retain say 50 percent of his salary, the Rangers would be able to extend Mika Zibanejad around $9 million. Then they could fit in Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin between $15 and $16 million.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The Rangers nad Shesterkin are closing in on $5.75 to $6 million extension.

If the Rangers have Zibanejad secured, it would allow them to include Kaapo Kakko as the main piece to acquire Eichel. They would also include Filip Chytil or Vitaly Kravtsov, Zac Jones or Matt Robertson or a first-round pick.

The Vegas Golden Knights seem to still be in contention. If the Rangers included Kakko, it would put their offer on top. If the Rangers offered Kakko-pluls and it’s not enough, they should just walk away.