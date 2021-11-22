NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, and the San Jose Sharks

The Oilers may not need to spend the assets for a third-line center and a backup goalie

Allen Mitchell of The Athletic: If Ryan McLeod is able to establish himself as the Edmonton Oilers third-line center, it would mean they wouldn’t have to spend those assets at the trade deadline for another rental.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner has shown some promises on his short stint with the team this season. Maybe he can establish himself as an internal backup goaltender for next season.

Struggling Rangers backup

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: New York Rangers goaltender Alexandar Georgiev was pulled after the second period last night against the Buffalo Sabres as his struggles continue. The Sabres are a team that could be looking at goaltending.

The Rangers may only want Igor Shesterkin to start 60-64 games and they may not be able to do so with their current setup. Georgiev has never requested a trade but he’s been unhappy as the Rangers backup. He was made available this past offseason and there wasn’t much interest.

Georgiev carries a $2.425 million cap and is a pending RFA with arbitration rights. If put on waivers it might be a risk but it is possible that he might clear.

What to do with Kane

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: Evander Kane’s 21-game suspension for falsifying his COVID vaccine status ends next week and he is eligible to return on November 30th. It remains uncertain what the Sharks will do with Kane.

It’s not known what Kane’s vaccination status is right now – if he’s vaxxed or not. He was at their training facility on Saturday while the team was at the SAP Center.

The Sharks are 8-8-1 and could use his offense, but do the Sharks want to disrupt their team chemistry?

Kane likely isn’t in the appropriate shape to start playing right away anyways. A source said his equipment has remained at their training facility. If/when he returns, they may consider sending him on a month-long AHL conditioning stint.

Some teammates have already said they don’t want him back. Does he even want to come back? He’s not going to give up the money so may need to play his way back in hope of another team being interested.

An eventual buyout may have to happen if the Sharks can’t find a trade partner. A buyout would save them $2.67 million, $2.67 million and $4.67 million over the next three years but then would add $1.67 million for the following three season.