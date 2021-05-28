NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers – Nugent-Hopkins, Free Agents, Goaltending and Buyouts

Derek Van Diest of the Edmonton Journal: The 28-year old Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is a pending UFA who could hit the open market if a deal with the Edmonton Oilers can’t be worked out.

“I think I’ve said it from the start, I love being an Oiler, I always have,” Nugent-Hopkins said Tuesday. “My goal is always to stay an Oiler, and right now at this point, (free agency) is not really in my mind. Right now, I have a lot more in my head than that, so it’s tough to kind of think about that and get my thoughts wrapped around that. I think I’ve said it from Day 1, I love being an Oiler and it’s something that I’ve taken a lot of pride in the last 10 years.”

Over his 10 year Oilers career he’s played 656 regular-season games, only 21 playoff games, and he may have played his last.

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Oilers: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland may have some salary cap space to work with this offseason to bring in some free agent offensive help for Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog is a pipe-dream.

They currently have $28 million in salary cap space. The Oilers will look for top-nine help, ideally a left winger.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Blake Coleman would be a nice fit.

The Oilers will have free agent decisions on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Adam Larsson and Tyson Barrie. Bringing back any would eat into the $28 million. Barrie could sign elsewhere as he’s looking for a long-term deal.

Darnell Nurse will be a free agent after next season, so they’ll need to keep that in mind. Holland will likely be looking for a seven- or eight-year deal. Could they get him in the $7 to $7.5 million range when he’s eligible for an extension?

Holland said he’d like to re-sign pending UFA goaltender Mike Smith. They could look to trade Mikko Koskinen. Could they add a prospect and pick, retain salary and get one of Joonas Korpisalo or Elvis Merzlikins from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Holland when asked about buying someone out this offseason.

“Not 100 per cent sure, but very possible.”

James Neal is a buyout candidate. He has two years left at $5.75 million per year. He would be a $1.917 million cap hit for the next four years if bought out.