NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, and the Arizona Coyotes

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Salary cap issues continue for the Edmonton Oilers

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers are working with $165 in projected salary cap space. Will Mattias Janmark‘s $1.25 million get through waivers?

If Janmark gets claimed, the Oilers will likely have to put Devin Shore and his $850,000 cap hit on waivers. If Shore ends up going unclaimed, they may be forced to run a 21-man roster.

Oilers GM Ken Holland has been unsuccessful all offseason in moving out Jesse Puljujarvi and his $3 million salary. Holland had been trying to get a second-round pick for Puljujarvi.

Warren Foegele has two years left at $2.75 million and is harder to trade than Puljujarvi has been.

Would Holland take a third and maybe a fifth-round pick for Puljujarvi?

All is quiet on the Jakob Chychrun trade front

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The New-Look Senators.

**NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “Going back to the draft, in Montreal, there was all the whispers about the Ottawa Senators trying to get another defenseman. MacKenzie Weegar‘s name was very much out there. Of course, goes to the Calgary Flames in that Tkachuk deal alongside Jonathan Huberdeau.

I mentioned off the top the Jakob Chychrun rumors still very much out there. Safe to say that Ottawa’s still looking for one more blue liner.”

Friedman: “I’m actually working on writing my first blog of the year and I had some conversations about Chychrun the other day. I’ve heard it’s quiet.

Now, I’ve been told that Chychrun will resume skating with the Coyotes. the plan is to do it next week.

There’s been a lot of noise out there and I think the reason is, I think the player in particular would like this to get done. But I’ve heard there is nothing close right now.

Of course, I’ll say that and a nine-player trade will drop and I’ll look like a total moron.”